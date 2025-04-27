The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are in a heated playoff battle, with Game 4 at Intuit Dome on Saturday afternoon. Kawhi Leonard has been healthy for the Clippers so far this postseason, which is something he was unfortunately not able to do when Paul George was here.

During Saturday's Game 4, Kawhi Leonard jumped Paul George in the Clippers history books.

Kawhi Leonard passes Paul George on Clippers all-time scoring list

Kawhi Leonard came into Game 4 against the Nuggets just 16 points behind Paul George for third on the Clippers All-Time scoring list.

The Clippers forward, now in his 13th season in the NBA and his sixth with the Clippers, is playing in his 32nd career playoff game with the franchise. He also entered Saturday with 876 career points in the playoffs.

Durign the fourth quarter of Game 4, Kawhi Leonard scored his seventh bucket to give him 18 points on the night, passing Paul George on the all-time list.

Kawhi Leonard has passed Paul George for 3rd place on the Clippers’ all-time playoff scoring list. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The all-time leading scorer in Clippers franchise history is Chris Paul at 1,125 points. Blake Griffin sits in second place with 1,073 points in the postseason.

Kawhi Leonard reached 3rd all-time in franchise history in just 32 games, while George reached his mark in 38 games.

Kawhi Leonard struggled through that point, shooting just 7-of-17 from the field. Leonard and LA entered the fourth quarter down 85-65, with James Harden also struggling shooting just 3-of-8 from the field.

If the Nuggets hold on and win, they'll even up the series at 2-2. If the Clippers are somehow able to come back and win, they'll take a 3-1 series lead heading back to Denver for Game 5.