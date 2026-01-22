The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are set to go head-to-head on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard is currently dealing with an injury, however. So, is Leonard playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Leonard is battling a left knee contusion. The Clippers would obviously benefit from having Leonard on the floor against a talented Lakers squad. With that being said, the team will proceed with caution given Leonard's injury history.

Here's everything we know about Kawhi Leonard's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard's injury status vs. Lakers

Leonard is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Clippers are set to enter Thursday night's game with a 19-24 record. The season has not gone according to plan, but they are 10th in the Western Conference as of this story's writing. Despite a difficult campaign, the Clippers are contenders for the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lakers hold a 26-16 record and are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers have been the better team, but this Clippers squad is more than capable of earning an upset.

When it comes to the question of if Kawhi Leonard is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have five players listed on the injury report.

Kawhi Leonard (left knee contusion): Questionable

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture): Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring injury management): Out

Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee sprain): Out

Chris Paul (not with team): Out

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have two players listed on the injury report.