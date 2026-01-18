The Los Angeles Clippers started the season off rough, but over the past few weeks, they've found a groove and started to win a lot of games. Everyone has stepped up their level of play, including Kawhi Leonard, who has been relatively healthy through the stretch.

Unfortunately, Leonard recently suffered a setback and is dealing with an injury that will cause him to miss some time, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard — who’s having a career year — is dealing with left knee irritation and is being sent home from the road trip for treatment, league sources tell NBA on Prime, NBA TV. He’ll be evaluated once the team returns Wednesday,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the season, Leonard was dealing with injuries here and there, but he was able to come back and play a good stretch of good games, which helped to get the Clippers back on track. For the past few years, Leonard has had problems with knee injuries, and the team has had to be cautious on how much to play him.

It's uncertain if he's having those same problems, but it wouldn't be a surprise. The only hope is that it's nothing that will keep him out for an extended period of time. It seemed as if Leonard was reaching another level in his play over the past few games, and head coach Ty Lue mentioned after their win against the Washington Wizards that he feels like he's seeing Playoff Kawhi.

“The mode he’s in right now, it’s like coaching Kawhi in the playoffs,” Lue said via Joey Linn. “He gets to the playoffs, he goes to the next level. Ever since that Laker game, I thought he’s going to that next level. Every single night willing us through. It’s been huge for us as far as winning games.”