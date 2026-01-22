The Los Angeles Clippers have played the last three games without Kawhi Leonard as the star forward recovers from a left knee contusion, going 2-1 over that span. But how long is Leonard going to miss with the injury?

According to the Clippers injury report released on Wednesday night, Kawhi Leonard has been deemed, ‘Questionable,' to play against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. It's a positive development for Leonard's status to be upgraded for a chance to play, and the Clippers will likely have more clarity on his knee during Tyronn Lue's pregame press conference.

Kawhi Leonard is QUESTIONABLE to play vs. the Lakers with a left knee contusion. https://t.co/vlcWlS9S9B — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 22, 2026

According to a team spokesman, Leonard suffered a left knee contusion during the team's road contest against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, January 10th. It was the second night of a back-to-back set for the Clippers, who beat the Brooklyn Nets that Friday night.

Although it's unclear where exactly the injury occurred for the two-time NBA Finals MVP, this play with about 6:37 remaining in the first quarter against the Pistons appears to be the spot where it likely occurred. Leonard took contact to the left knee from Ausar Thompson, who tried to go over an Ivica Zubac screen just outside the Pistons logo at the top of the key. Leonard then took another hit to the left knee from Paul Reed on his steal, sending Leonard to the hardwood.

It’s been difficult to pinpoint where exactly Kawhi Leonard suffered the left knee contusion against the Pistons. This play, however, appears to be a spot where it likely occurred, where Kawhi took two bumps to that left knee from Ausar Thompson and Paul Reed. (Hat tip to… https://t.co/HPPzOofK61 pic.twitter.com/gIYVy3Dl3M — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 22, 2026

Article Continues Below

Despite suffering the injury, Leonard went on to finish that game and played a little under 31 minutes. He also participated in the Clippers two home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, helping to lead them to victories while playing 30 minutes in each of those games as well.

In 30 appearances this season, Leonard has averaged 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.9 three-pointers per game for the Clippers while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three. He also currently leads the league in free throw percentage and steals per game.

The Clippers are 4-9 this season when Kawhi Leonard does not play and 15-15 in games the does play. With a record of 19-24 on the season, the Clippers will come into Thursday night's game as the 10-seed in the Western Conference and will try to continue climbing towards the top half of the West standings.