Kawhi Leonard called game. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward stepped up when his team needed him the most Wednesday night, as he delivered a dagger bucket that broke a tie and gave Los Angeles the win over the Houston Rockets.

With the score at 102-102 and with time running out in regulation, the Clippers went with their best player in the most important possession of the contest. Leonard was able to find his way to the paint for a closer look at the bucket, spinning before rising up for a jumper that found its target. He also drew a foul in the process.

You can check out the incredible sequence from The Klaw here:

KAWHI GAME WINNER!!! Kawhi Leonard RISES UP for the and-1 to win it for the Clippers 😤 pic.twitter.com/QV34O3XO5a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2026

Leonard then sank the bonus free-throw shot, as the Clippers came away with a 105-102 victory over Kevin Durant and company at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

That shot perhaps also best defines how unstoppable Leonard was during the game, particularly in the fourth quarter, where he scored 19 of his 27 points. Overall, he shot 9-for-20 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds, while hitting eight of his nine attempts from the foul line. He added four assists and four steals in 33 minutes of action for the Clippers.

With James Harden and Ivica Zubac gone, and Darius Garland yet to make his debut for the Clippers, Leonard has to keep carrying the load for Los Angeles, which improved to 26-28 following its takedown of the Rockets.

However, Leonard got ample support from his teammates against Houston, with five other Clippers players scoring in double figures, including Bennedict Mathurin and Kris Dunn, who each scored 16 points.