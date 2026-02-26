The reshuffled Los Angeles Clippers (27-30) host the surging Minnesota Timberwolves (36-23) on Thursday night for a primetime Western Conference clash at the Intuit Dome.The Clippers are on a two-game skid after losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic and have several names on the injury list.

Kawhi Leonard headlines it as he has been listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness, per the official report. The same is true for John Collins, who is dealing with a neck problem, while Darius Garland and Bradley Beal are both out.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard is a game-time decision despite putting up a massive 37 points last time around against Orlando while playing through injury. However, with the Clippers sitting precariously in the 10th and final play-in spot in the West, the stakes are incredibly high.

Edwards has been on an absolute tear since winning the All-Star Game MVP, averaging 34 points over his last three contests, including a 34-point masterclass in Tuesday’s 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers desperately need their own talisman to come good.

The Timberwolves boast the NBA's third-ranked scoring offense at 119.6 points per game, spearheaded by Edwards (29.6 PPG). On Feb. 8, a healthy Leonard systematically dismantled the Timberwolves to the tune of 41 points in a 115-96 blowout.

Regardless, Minnesota have a clean bill of health for this game, with their only absentees being due to G League assignments. Hence, much depends on whether Kawhi suits up. The Timberwolves will be looking for revenge either way but Leonard's presence is likely to play a major role in deciding the tie.

Clippers injury report

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (Left Ankle; Soreness)

John Collins: Questionable (Head; Laceration; Neck Soreness)

Bradley Beal: Out (Left Hip; Fracture)

Darius Garland: Out (Left Toe; Injury Management)

Timberwolves injury report