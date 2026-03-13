The Chicago Bulls will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton are on the NBA Injury Report, listed as doubtful. Okoro is dealing with right patellofemoral pain syndrome.

Meanwhile, Sexton is batting through a left fibular head contusion. On Thursday, the Bulls fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers 142-130 in a tense battle. Here's everything we know about Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton's injuries and their playing status vs. the Clippers.

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Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton injury status vs. Clippers

Given that Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton are listed as doubtful, it is assumed they will not play. Both have been fixtures on the injury list this season. Sexton, while with the Charlotte Hornets, missed eight games due to quad/thigh and hamstring injuries. In November, he sustained a neck injury.

During the trade deadline, Sexton was traded to Chicago in a deal that sent Coby White to the Hornets. On March 7, Sexton was taken out of the game against the Sacramento Kings, even after scoring 28 points with what turned out to be a contusion.

Sexton was absent against the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers.

Okoro has missed multiple games due to neck, lumbar/neck, and knee injuries. He missed out on the Lakers' game on Thursday.

Overall, Sexton is averaging 14.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Okoro is averaging 9.0 points per game. Also, the Bulls are 27-39 and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

So when it comes to the question of whether Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton are playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is unlikely.

Bulls injury report

Isaac Okoro (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)-Doubtful

Collin Sexton (left fibular head contusion)-Doubtful

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Jalen Smith (left calf strain)-Probable

Patrick Williams (left ankle sprain)-Questionable

Guerschon Yabusele (left foot soreness)-Questionable

Jaden Ivey ( left patellofemoral pain syndrome)-Out

Anfernee Simons (left ulnar styloid; fracture)-Out

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal (left hip fracture)-Out

John Collins (neck strain)-Out

Darius Garland (left toe injury management)-Out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (right Lisfranc ligament; tear)-Out