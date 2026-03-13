The Buffalo Bills added a new safety to the roster in free agency in six-year veteran Geno Stone. Shortly after the deal was announced, Stone shared a perfect reaction to joining Buffalo on social media.

Stone, who turns 27 in April, shared a GIF of a Bills fan jumping through a table, which is what one would expect from someone in that fanbase. He also wrote in text “BILLS MAFIA” with two red exclamation marks. It's safe to say that Stone is excited to play for his new team.

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Geno Stone played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He primarily played a backup role in Baltimore before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. Stone served as a starter in Cincinnati's secondary for two seasons.

The veteran safety is coming off what is arguably the best season of his career. Stone finished the 2025-26 campaign with a career high 104 combined tackles (65 solo), two sacks (career-high), and two interceptions, which he turned one of those into a defensive touchdown. It marked the third consecutive season in which Geno Stone recorded multiple interceptions in a single campaign.

Based on his numbers last season, Buffalo added a potentially strong option at safety for next season. Stone may have a chance to compete for a starting job in training camp. The Bills also signed CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency, while Cole Bishop returns to the roster. Either way, look for Stone to possibly make a serious push for playing time in Buffalo.