To say that Kawhi Leonard had a tantalizing showing at the All-Star weekend would be a gross understatement. The Los Angeles Clippers’ main man finished with 31 points and the game-winning three-pointer, and seemed extremely content with the new format post-proceedings.

“Whatever you guys want. Whatever you know, grabs the attention of the consumer, I am up for it,” he said when asked whether he liked the new format, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

“Whatever you guys want. Man, same question. Whatever grabs the attention of the consumer, I’m for it." Kawhi Leonard on how entertaining the new All-Star Game format was 😅 (via @joeylinn_)pic.twitter.com/kwKecGThs6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 16, 2026

Not many can question his performance. When fit and firing, Leonard remains one of the best players in the league and arguably the best two-way player in the NBA.

And the same has been seen with the Clippers’ season thus far. After the Clippers stumbled out to a poor start, Leonard’s return to form fueled a dramatic turnaround that has kept the team in playoff conversation.

“I feel like I’m one of the best when I am playing basketball,” he said, even though he went on to question the basis of the rankings.

“That’s for you guys. For me, I think it’s a rotation every day, every week. Because you got guys coming out scoring 50, having great defensive games. And then the next night, somebody else is going to shine. So, for me, the ranking is just based on keeping the hype around the game,” Leonard said, clearly determined to simply continue his rich vein of form.

The 34-year-old is currently averaging 27.9 points, 2.1 steals (both career-highs), 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, and will be well aware that the Clippers rely on him not just for contention, but for postseason qualification as well. The Clippers are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 26-28 record and need to extend their recent run in order to overtake teams.