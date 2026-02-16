Kawhi Leonard turned the NBA All-Star Game into a one-man show. Fittingly, the Los Angeles Clippers star put on a show in his home arena.

Leonard exploded by scoring 23 points — including 15 straight in Game 3 of USA versus the World.

15 STRAIGHT POINTS. 23 FOR THE GAME. KAWHI LEONARD IS GOING OFF 😮 USA Stripes has the lead late… watch here: https://t.co/uaP8VtXA3D https://t.co/yfD9LBTDHq pic.twitter.com/HAScoYGr39 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

Leonard sparked immediate reactions from inside the arena to the internet.

“This is his arena,” NBC Sports analyst and past all-star Vince Carter said during the intermission period.

But the internet became besides itself in watching Leonard go off on the scoring end.

Notable reactions for Kawhi Leonard breakout NBA All-Star performance

Fans reacted swiftly to Leonard's potential Most Valuable Player performance — including one bringing back one of his more famous quotes.

Kawhi ending the World team propaganda pic.twitter.com/iOu7lw8Iw3 — Olympic Zoom (@olympic_zoom) February 16, 2026

The Athletic reacted by mentioning how the past All-Star wasn't initially voted in by coaches.

His team the Clippers even showered him with love — including typing his name in all caps.

Leonard dropped 31 points through the new format — pulling off the uncanny feat in just 12 minutes. Sirius XM radio personality Rob Perez called it “One of the best All-Star performances you’ll see, in a game where the players are actually trying.”

Even Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined in on the internet praise.

NBA All Star is back. Kawhi vs Wemby

🔥🔥🔥 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 16, 2026

Leonard told NBA insider Chris Haynes he had hoped this year's festivities would become more competitive.

“It's going to start with the starters, whoever gets out there first,” Leonard said to Haynes. “For me, personally, we should just go back to the way it was, and if guys are going to play hard, they'll play hard. I think it'll be competitive this year. I don't know how the format is. But hopefully, guys are out there competing. They usually do, but it's also an All-Star game.”

Safe to say he took this game seriously.