The Los Angeles Clippers recently shook things up in a major way at the NBA trade deadline, sending James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers, getting a treasure trove of draft assets and young players in return. Since then, the Clippers have been playing with only 14 players on their official roster, causing some to wonder if they might make another move as the season continues.

On Wednesday morning, that finally occurred.

“The Los Angeles Clippers are signing guard Jordan Miller to a new two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. The Clippers are 9-3 when Miller (averaging a career high 9.1 points) scores 10 or more, and have gone 21-12 since he was inserted into the rotation this season,” reported ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter.

“Miller fills the Clippers' 15th roster spot and joins Kobe Sanders in having his two-way deal converted,” noted ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel on X.

Miller is one of several Clippers who have been playing some unsung basketball off the bench in Ty Lue's rotation this year. While Los Angeles' bench was much-maligned during the first chunk of the season, when the team got off to a disastrous start, they have started to pick things up in recent weeks, providing Kawhi Leonard and company with some support when he's off the floor.

As Charania noted, the Clippers have put together an impressive record since Miller has been inserted into the rotation.

Los Angeles will next take the floor on Thursday evening against the Denver Nuggets.