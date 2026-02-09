About two weeks before the NBA trade deadline, LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said the team expected to have a relatively quiet trade deadline. Fast forward to Thursday's deadline, and both James Harden and Ivica Zubac have been traded from the franchise.

The Clippers traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers the Tuesday before the NBA trade deadline, and Ivica Zubac was subsequently traded to the Indiana Pacers just one hour before Thursday's deadline, marking a significant shift in the future of the franchise.

Harden made his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, where the Cavs took down the Sacramento Kings. After the contest, Harden spoke with members of the media to explain his side of NBA trade deadline week and how the trade out of Los Angeles came together.

“Life comes at you fast!” Harden joked first, before answering. “We just, I think it was just amazing for both sides. Like just being open and transparent with each other, I think it was the best move for both sides and I think it worked out for both sides very well. I'm sure they're happy where they are and they got some young talent, they got a couple picks, and for me, just here with some great guys and ultimately trying to compete for a championship.

“It's one of the best organizations that I've been in, top to bottom, from Steve Ballmer to Lawrence Frank and everybody else in the front office to all of the coaching staff, Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, all of the coaching staff that helped me still become the player that I am. And then for my teammates, Kawhi [Leonard] for holding down, Big [Ivica Zubac], and all of the rest of the guys. I'm appreciative of the opportunity and I would never take it for granted.

Led by James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers had run off 17 wins over a 21-game stretch since December 20th, the best record in the NBA over that span. But Harden and the Clippers clearly saw the potential for both sides to come out with a win in this trade deadline, and facilitated the deal that sent Harden to Cleveland and brought Darius Garland to Los Angeles.

The new Cleveland Cavaliers guard says he was informed that the trade was in discussions one week before the NBA trade deadline.

“Maybe about a week before?” Harden added. “Maybe about a week before, I was informed that the trade was a possibility and then I'm like, ‘Oh wow.' But me and L. Frank had conversations about my contract not being guaranteed. Which I understand that part. There’s a part where if we’re not good enough, they've got to make decisions for their team. The opportunity came up and it was like, alright, I had to make a decision that was best for my family. I think both sides made the right decision. Credit to those guys. Much love to those guys. I hope for the best for them and much success. For the Cavs, I'm excited to be here and a bright future for us.”

Harden played a grand total of 195 of a possible 205 regular season games (95.1%) across his three seasons with the LA Clippers, averaging 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in those appearances. He set the franchise record for scoring with 55 points in the Clippers' win against the Charlotte Hornets on November 22, 2025.

His time albeit short will be remembered fondly by those within the organization and fans alike.

“My job is to go out there and be a leader, be helpful, be encouraging to not only players, but staff members. We’re human. So it was just an opportunity to bond with people, understand them, what they go through in real life, and who they are as people, their families, their kids. That’s what it’s about. People from the outside looking it are like, ‘Oh, James gets traded and is making jokes, joking around, and saying things on social media.' But in reality we all live a real life and we all got jobs to do. I feel like I did my job in the sense of leaving an impact on, maybe it’s one individual, maybe it’s a whole organization.

“Basketball is one thing. You try to win a championship, but it’s only one team that wins a championship. But you still can be a really good person throughout your time and wherever you are to people. Because you never know who’s having a bad day. You never know what stamp you can leave on somebody’s day or life. It was real love for me. Like I said, this is a business. This is my 17th year, so I understand that part of it, but life goes on and you've got to move on with it.”

In his debut with the Cavs, Harden recorded 23 points, two rebounds, and eight assists, including 15 points in the fourth quarter to help Cleveland hold off and defeat the Sacramento Kings.