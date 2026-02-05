On Tuesday, James Harden was traded once again. This time, from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers, for a chance to win a title in the Eastern Conference with Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent Darius Garland back to the Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard.

On Wednesday, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank spoke on the trade and James Harden's time with the Clippers, via ClutchPoints reporter Tomer Azarly.

“I can’t overstate what James has meant to our organization in the past two-and-a-half years. He exceeded every expectation and met every challenge. He put us on his back for long stretches, doing whatever was necessary to win. He’s an all-time great who delivers on a nightly basis. We benefited from his talent, his durability, his competitiveness and his leadership. We’ll always consider him a Clipper.”

Frank also talked about his new star point guard.

Article Continues Below

“We are trying to get younger while continuing to win, and Darius allows us to do both. He is a two-time All-Star who just turned 26 and a highly skilled point guard with excellent feel.

Darius is an adept shooter and passer, a quick decision-maker and a respected teammate who has shown the ability to run an elite offense. We are excited to win with him and grow with him.”

Garland and Leonard have the ability to be one of the best duos in the league. The Clippers are going to remain a threat in the West as long as Leonard is healthy and Garland is around. Harden is 10 years older than Garland, so the Clippers' future now looks much brighter.