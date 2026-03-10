The Phoenix Suns have been a surprising team this season, firmly in the mix for a top-six seed in the Western Conference standings and securing a playoff berth. If the Suns squeak in to the No. 6 seed, and the rest of the standings hold, they would face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an opening-round playoff series. And count Suns guard Dillon Brooks as one who is relishing that potential matchup.

During a recent episode of ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” Dillon Brooks confidently expressed his thoughts on the Suns’ chances in a potential playoff series against the Timberwolves.

“You never know, Ant [Anthony Edwards] could have a great year this year and win a chip. . .but they run into us, there’s gonna be problems,” Brooks said. “We got their number this year.”

Brooks went on to state that during one of the Suns’ matchups against the Timberwolves this year, he did a good job guarding Julius Randle as nobody else on the team has the strength to match up against the bruising All-Star forward.

The Suns have squared off against the Timberwolves two times this season so far, with the final regular season matchup coming up on March 17. The Suns are 2-0 in those first two meetings, with both games being close.

It’s uncertain why Brooks would single out the Timberwolves of all teams. For these two teams to face off in the playoffs, the Timberwolves would have hold on to the No. 3 seed in the West, and the Suns would have to move up into the No. 6 seed. If the current standings hold, the Suns would be in the play-in.

Brooks is currently sidelined due to a hand injury, but has been one of the Suns’ most impactful players this season.