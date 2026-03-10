March 9 marked the opening day of the NFL's legal tampering period. While deals can't be made official until free agency truly begins on March 11, teams and the players on the open market are allowed to verbally agree to contracts. The first day of pseudo-free agency sure was hectic, too. Teams were in hot pursuit of the top-end free agent talent, as nearly all of the best players on the open market already agreed to new deals.

This includes Mike Evans, Malik Willis, and Tyler Linderbaum. Those three big-name NFL free agents signed with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Stars such as George Pickens and Breece Hall will be returning to their old teams on the franchise tag, too.

Teams aren't done adding talent to their rosters, though. There are still some really good players who haven't agreed to deals yet. So, after the initial free agent frenzy, who are the best players left on the open market?

10. Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears, S

The Chicago Bears led the NFL in turnovers in 2025. While safety Jaquan Brisker didn't rack up the interceptions like many of his defensive back partners, including fellow safety Kevin Byard, who has twice led the NFL in interceptions, he did play a huge factor in the running game.

Brisker is a hard-hitting safety who already has 342 tackles through four seasons. He can line up in the box and make plays close to the line of scrimmage, or he can get downhill from deeper downfield to make an impact on the running game. Neither Brisker nor Byard has signed a new deal yet, and Nahshon Wright just signed with the New York Jets. It seems likely that the Bears will try to bring some of their secondary back after such an impressive year defending the pass, but it is unlikely that both safeties will return because the team already signed Coby Bryant.

9. Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs, LB

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a lot of talent over the years. That is the cost of being a dynasty, as everybody wants the players who know how to win at the biggest stage. This hasn't changed this offseason, as key defensive players Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, and Jaylen Watson will all be playing for new teams next season.

It is to be determined if Leo Chenal will find a new home, too, or if the Chiefs will be able to retain him. An off-ball linebacker by trade, the Chiefs have used Chenal as a chess piece who can line up all over the field. With all of their recent departures, losing a versatile player would sting even greater.

8. Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots, WR

Stefon Diggs will be playing for his fourth team in as many years. After becoming the leading receiver on a New England Patriots team that made Super Bowl 60, it was announced that he will be released at the start of the new league year. That means Diggs can't start talking to teams until March 11, but he will certainly be a coveted free agent then.

Diggs isn't quite the player he was in his Pro Bowl days, but he proved that he recovered well from a torn ACL and still has plenty left in the tank. Diggs is a superb route runner, and he has gotten used to quickly learning a new playbook and thriving in a new offense in recent years. The 2020 receptions leader has been visibly upset before from getting so close to championship glory yet falling just short. It wouldn't be surprising if he went ring chasing in what appears to be the twilight of his career.

7. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, QB

Offseasons are always unpredictable when it comes to Aaron Rodgers these days. The four-time MVP is clearly one of the best players in NFL history and is bound for the Hall of Fame. However, he likes to take his time when it comes to decisions regarding his football future. That was the case last year before he decided to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in early June, and it remains the case this offseason.

The 21-year veteran quarterback is currently deciding if he will choose retirement or one last dance. If he decides to return to pro football, he will likely return to the Steelers. They are one of the few teams without a clear answer at the quarterback position for this upcoming year. Rodgers isn't the player he once was, but his numbers were pretty dang impressive for a 42-year-old last season. Rodgers had 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns despite Pittsburgh's receiving corps being uninspiring, and he led the team to a 10-6 record.

6. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers, WR

Jauan Jennings is one of many talented receivers from the San Francisco 49ers who just seemingly has not been able to stick around with the team. Deebo Samuel was traded last year, Brandon Aiyuk will likely find a new home this year, and Jennings could be the next receiver in line to get a bag on the open market, especially now that Mike Evans was just signed by the team.

Jennings was banged up last season, but he has been a touchdown machine when on the field. He had nine touchdowns despite the injury issues. Scoring is the name of the game, so Jennings will be coveted in free agency, even if a team didn't give him a new contract agreement on the first day of the legal tampering period.

5. Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers, OT

Rasheed Walker was arguably the top free agent offensive tackle, yet he still remains without a future home. The left tackle position is of the utmost importance because it protects the blind side of right-handed quarterbacks. Walker has great mobility for the left tackle position, which is one reason he had a respectable pass block win rate of 93.8% last season.

4. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks, CB

Tariq Woolen is a polarizing free agent. He entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick after completing one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in Scouting Combine history. The 6-foot-4 cornerback then immediately produced one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, as he led the league in interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.

Woolen's numbers have regressed in the years since, and his overly aggressive approach has gotten him in trouble at times. Even so, Woolen was still a key member of the Seattle Seahawks team that just won Super Bowl 60. As all champions do, the Seahawks have a lot of players that other teams want. Perhaps Woolen's streakiness led to him not signing on day one of the legal tampering period, but somebody out there will take a gamble on his potential and the winning pedigree that comes with hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, WR

The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a massive rebuild that has included a huge fire sale. The team is moving on from Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, Alec Ingold, Liam Eichenberg, Darren Waller, and, perhaps most notably, Tyreek Hill. Hill previously had an extended run as the best receiver in football.

His last couple of seasons haven't been as impressive, and he is currently recovering from a gruesome knee injury. If Hill can get even close to returning to form, he'd be uber valuable for whichever team ends up signing him. Hill is most known for his blazing speed, even having a claim to being the fastest player in the NFL. Other aspects of his game, including route running and his sure hands, have always been underrated, though. It isn't clear when Hill will be ready to resume football activities, so interested teams have to take into account his availability. Whoever signs him will get one of the best speed demons in NFL history and someone who can really take the top of opposing defenses.

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, QB

Like Diggs, Kyler Murray isn't technically free to sign elsewhere yet, but the Arizona Cardinals have already confirmed their desire to move on. When Murray officially hits the open market, he will be one of the best quarterbacks to reach free agency in recent memory. In fact, this is a pretty great free agent quarterback class overall.

The Indianapolis Colts put the transition tag on Daniel Jones, and Malik Willis was signed to prove his potential with the Miami Dolphins, where he is replacing Tagovailoa. This makes up for a thin quarterback class in the NFL Draft, where there isn't too much to be excited about after expected number one pick Fernando Mendoza.

Murray is a former first overall selection in his own right. It is fair to say he didn't live up to the expectations that come with being the number one pick, but he is still an average quarterback, if not even a little better than that. Murray is great at escaping pressure and making something happen with his creativity. He has a strong arm and the ability to take off with his legs. The former Heisman winner has 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns through the air in seven seasons as the Cardinals' signal caller. He rushed for an additional 3,193 yards and 32 scores. Murray has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings, and that seems like his most likely landing spot now that Geno Smith was traded to the New York Jets.

1. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, DE

Trey Hendrickson is letting the free agent market come to him. After franchise tags were handed out, Hendrickson was the top player in the free agent market, and he remains so after the first day in which deals could be agreed upon. Hendrickson has twice secured 17.5 sacks in a season, proving he is one of the best pass rushers in the sport.

A season after leading the NFL in tackles, the edge rusher and the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't agree to a new deal, though, which led to a contract holdout and eventually a down season that was ended prematurely because of injuries. The expectation is that Hendrickson will get back on track, and the likely lucrative contract he will receive this offseason will illustrate that.