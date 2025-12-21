On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers got back into the win column with a comfortable home victory over the shorthanded rival Los Angeles Lakers from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The Clippers were led by 32 points and 12 rebounds from Kawhi Leonard, who has continued to put up routinely monster stat lines this season despite his team's struggles.

After the game, Leonard conducted his postgame interview from in front of his locker, where one reporter's camera light became a bit of a distraction for the Klaw.

Kawhi Leonard wasn’t a fan of this bright camera light lmao. “You shooting a movie? Turn that shit off. Shit.” pic.twitter.com/xV6noeaZHz — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You shooting a movie? Turn that s***off. S***,” said Leonard.

Moments of levity have been few and far between for the Clippers this year, currently sitting at 7-21 and well below the playoff line in the Western Conference. Los Angeles was able to take advantage of several injury absences from the Lakers on Saturday night, including three starting players in Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton, which certainly helped contribute to the win.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic also left the game early due to a leg contusion, scoring just 12 points in 20 minutes of action.

Overall, the Clippers' struggles this year have had some fans wondering if a trade might be on the horizon for some of their key players, including both Leonard and James Harden. Teams would certainly pay a premium for the services of either of those two stars, even considering their massive salaries, ages, and injury concerns.

Still, for now, the Clippers will hope to begin quietly stacking wins and working their way back into the mix in the Western Conference before it's too late.

Los Angeles will next take the floor on Tuesday evening for a home game against the Houston Rockets. That contest is slated to tip off at 10:30 pm ET.