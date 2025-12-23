Any lingering speculation linking James Harden to the Milwaukee Bucks appears to have been shut down, according to a message relayed by Bill Simmons and shared publicly by Zach Lowe. On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe explained why a potential Harden-to-Milwaukee deal is effectively off the table, citing Harden’s strained history with Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Lowe said he explored possible Harden trade scenarios during a discussion with Simmons, focusing primarily on Milwaukee as a theoretical destination given the franchise’s urgency to maximize its championship window around Giannis Antetokounmpo. That idea, however, was quickly dismissed.

“The only Harden trades that I could even try to come up with, and I pitched this one to Bill and he shot it down right away,” Lowe said. “You just have to look at Milwaukee for the sheer desperation of if they’re really trying to buy around Giannis one last time. And I think they are and if they’re not, they’re really bluffing everyone around the league that they are. He’s a name that you have to look at despite the relationship with Doc and James, which apparently did not end well in Philadelphia. Bill said Doc won’t coach him again and I guess that Doc and Bill are close, so take it for what it’s worth.”

Rivers coached Harden during his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons. That partnership ultimately ended after Harden forced his way out of Philadelphia, a departure that followed public frustration over contract negotiations and organizational direction. Lowe indicated that the fallout from that period remains significant enough to prevent a reunion.

Doc Rivers-James Harden relationship remains roadblock to Bucks trade pursuit

Simmons’ connection to Rivers adds weight to the claim. The two have maintained a close relationship for years, with Rivers frequently appearing on Simmons’ platforms during periods when he was out of coaching. Rivers’ daughter, Callie Curry, also hosts a podcast under Simmons’ network umbrella, further reinforcing the credibility of the message Lowe relayed.

Lowe noted that Milwaukee was the only team where a Harden trade made even marginal sense from a basketball standpoint, given the Bucks’ willingness to push their remaining assets into a final aggressive move around Antetokounmpo. That pathway now appears closed, leaving Milwaukee to pursue other options if it chooses to reshape its roster.

Harden, 36, continues to produce despite the Los Angeles Clippers’ struggles. He is averaging 25.8 points — his highest scoring mark since the 2019–20 season — along with 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range. The Clippers enter Tuesday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets (17-9) with a 7–21 record.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, sits at 11–18 and is riding a three-game losing streak. The Bucks will look to halt that slide when they face the Indiana Pacers (6–23) as part of a five-game road trip. With Harden no longer a viable target, Milwaukee’s front office faces mounting pressure to identify alternative paths forward as the season continues to slip.