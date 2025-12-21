On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers ended their ugly losing skid with a comfortable home win over the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers. Kawhi Leonard was dominant in this one, scoring 32 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the victory.

After the game, Leonard attempted to make a joke about something that clearly did not happen at halftime when reporters noticed that his shake had spilled near his locker.

“I was mad at halftime so I threw my shake. Everywhere. So that’s what happened,” said Leonard, per Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated on X, formerly Twitter.

Leonard was then asked what he was mad at.

“Man that’s a lot. Cmon man. Talk about the game. S***,” he replied.

He was then pressed further to talk about Shake Gate.

“I’m done. I’m done for the night. I didn’t throw the shake, I just said that,” he said.

Kawhi Leonard apparently had his shake fall and spill in front of his locker causing a visible mess. When asked, he told us: “I was mad at halftime so I threw my shake everywhere. That’s what happened.” I apparently did not catch the joke and him saying, “that’s a lie,” so… pic.twitter.com/VRIntAVEKF — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 21, 2025

Overall, Leonard's attempts at humor throughout his career have tended to backfire, with fans finding ways to mock his laugh as well as his sense of humor over the years.

Still, Leonard's play on the court this year has been anything but a joke, with the former Finals MVP routinely putting up huge stat lines, despite Los Angeles floundering in the standings all the while.

Some have speculated that Leonard or his teammate, James Harden, could be a potential trade candidate for teams looking to add one more piece ahead of their postseason run, especially since the Clippers don't seem to be headed anywhere this year. Los Angeles would also be incentivized to gather some assets considering that they don't own their first round pick this year.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor on Tuesday evening at home against the Phoenix Suns. That game is set to tip off at 10:30 pm ET.