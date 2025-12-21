The Los Angeles Clippers will be without big man Ivica Zubac for multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury, according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“Ivica Zubac has suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain per the LA Clippers and will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks,” Azarly shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Zubac suffered the injury during last Saturday's home game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 28-year-old Zubac sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Lakers game and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Before he exited, he scored five points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field, grabbed two rebounds and dished out an assist in only 11 minutes of action.

Veteran center Brook Lopez saw considerable minutes on the floor following Zubac's injury, as he put up 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting with five boards and two blocks in 25 minutes in the Clippers' 103-88 victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.

Zubac's injury update dampens the Clippers' outlook, as the team will be without its top rebounder and best rim protector for some time. Given this initial injury timeline, Zubac can't be expected to see action in any of the remaining Clippers games in 2025.

Los Angeles has four more games on schedule before the year ends, beginning with a date with the Houston Rockets at home this coming Tuesday, followed by a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Friday. The Clippers will then take on the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, respectively, at Intuit Dome.

On the season, Zubac is averaging 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.