The Los Angeles Lakers transformed their franchise and stunned the NBA world early Sunday morning by trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. While the move sets the Lakers up for the post-LeBron James era, it leaves them with a glaring roster hole around the four-time MVP this season.

With James reportedly intent on remaining a Laker through the trade deadline, the team's focus should shift toward finding a replacement for Davis in the middle. The Lakers rank 21st defensively this season. After swapping Davis for Doncic, they have an even more glaring need for perimeter defense and rim protection.

Los Angeles now has one healthy center (Jaxson Hayes) on a standard contract. With the new-look squad in the market for frontcourt reinforcements, Nets centers Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe could be targets ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe could factor into Lakers' center pursuit

League sources told ClutchPoints that the Lakers are one of several teams that have checked in on Sharpe's availability this season. General Manager Rob Pelinka asked the Nets about including Sharpe in Los Angeles' trade for Dorian Finney-Smith but was told it would require additional draft compensation.

With a glaring hole in the middle, the Lakers could revisit Sharpe as a cheap replacement option. The 24-year-old has performed well lately, averaging 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds on 56.2 percent shooting in 18.3 minutes per game over his last 13 appearances. He's under contract for $4 million, meaning Los Angeles would not have to include significant salary in a deal.

If the Lakers want to make a bigger splash, they could inquire about Nic Claxton's availability. Claxton emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders over the previous two seasons, ranking fourth in stocks (steals + blocks) behind only Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez. However, he's struggled to produce for the tanking Nets this season after signing a four-year, $97 million contract.

Despite Claxton's regression, the Lakers could bet on a change of scenery reinvigorating his play. At his best, the Georgia product's perimeter defense and rim protection would drastically boost Los Angeles' struggling defense.

Claxton's contract is frontloaded with a descending structure. The sixth-year center has a $27.5 million cap hit this season, which the Lakers would need to match as a first-apron team. Los Angeles could use Rui Hachimura ($17 million) and Gabe Vincent ($11 million) to reach Claxton's number in a deal.

They also have their 2031 first-round pick and two second-round picks available to trade.