The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will go head-to-head on Saturday night. Austin Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, however. So is Reaves playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Here is everything we know about Reaves' injury status for tonight's game.

Austin Reaves' injury status for Lakers-Grizzlies game

Reaves is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The Lakers guard is in the middle of a breakout campaign. He is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 assists, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per outing so far in the 2024-25 season. The 26-year-old is also shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Reaves is becoming a true third star behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Reaves' play will be impactful without question as the Lakers hope to make a legitimate postseason run.

The Lakers and Grizzlies are set to play on Saturday night at 8 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive affair, as the teams both feature 44-29 overall records.

As for the question of if Austin Reaves is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, though, the answer is maybe.

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have dealt with no shortage of injury trouble over the past couple of weeks. For Saturday night's game, however, only two players are currently listed on the injury report as of this story's writing.

Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery): Out

Grizzlies' injury report

The Grizzlies currently have six total players listed on the injury report for Saturday night's contest.