Los Angeles Lakers and Slovenia superstar Luka Doncic has taken complete control of EuroBasket 2025. Doncic commands attention every time he steps on the floor, and EuroBasket fans are living on his every move. But lately, it’s not just Luka’s game making headlines. His imposing personal bodyguard has sparked plenty of buzz, drawing cameras, fueling online chatter, and adding another layer to his EuroBasket spotlight.

The massive figure has become a constant presence around Luka Doncic. Cameras caught him shadowing Doncic during warmups, postgame interviews, and even team huddles. He follows him from the locker room to the court and rarely leaves his side. For someone used to the NBA spotlight, Luka’s level of security isn’t surprising, but in a European tournament, it stands out. It amplifies his aura and makes every appearance feel larger than life.

On the court, Doncic continues to justify the hype. Against Belgium, he delivered a historic triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, becoming just the fourth player in EuroBasket history to reach that mark. Slovenia needed every bit of his brilliance to survive and keep their hopes alive. Before that, Doncic dropped 34 points, nine assists, and five steals in a tough loss to Poland. Even in defeat, he became the first player ever to post 30+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals in a single EuroBasket game.

Slovenia’s road forward is anything but easy. The roster lacks depth, and every possession feels like a battle. Yet Luka Doncic refuses to let his team fade quietly. His Lakers conditioning shows as he plays heavy minutes, dictates tempo, and carries the offense on his shoulders.

Right now, EuroBasket 2025 belongs to Luka Doncic. The stats prove it. The spotlight confirms it. And with Slovenia fighting for survival, every game feels like a Luka masterpiece waiting to happen.

How much further can Luka Doncic push Slovenia’s dream EuroBasket run?