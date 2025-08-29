Luka Doncic looked very good in Slovenia's first game in Eurobasket, as he put up 34 points on 7-14 shooting from the field — doing most of his damage from the free-throw line with a 17-19 showing from the charity stripe. Alas, Slovenia could not have thought of experiencing a worse start to the competition, as they took a humbling 105-95 defeat to start their run in the tournament with a record of 0-1.

Doncic did not look comfortable at all, however, for the entire game. In fact, he had his usual bouts with frustrations directed towards the officials. Now, this is nothing new for the Los Angeles Lakers star, as he is constantly bickering with referees. But it got to the point where his emotions overwhelmed him and his entire team, paving the way for Poland to take care of business.

Whatever the case may be, Poland big man Dominik Olejniczak did not think that it was his team's intention to ruffle Doncic's feathers, although it did help that the Slovenian star wasn't able to keep his composure for most of the night, particularly in the fourth quarter — out of desperation perhaps, especially after coming off a discouraging blowout defeat in their exhibition contest against Serbia a week ago.

“No, [frustrating Doncic was] not necessarily [part of the plan]. We just played basketball, and some of us also got a lot of emotions. Like I said, it's the first game of the tournament, everybody wants to win. It's a very important game for every team. So, the emotions sometimes take over,” Olejniczak said, via Basketnews.

For context, the Polish big man gave Doncic a hard blow during a fight for a loose ball in the fourth quarter. The Slovenian star did not take too kindly to being whacked across the face and onto the ground, triggering an altercation.

Article Continues Below

It may have been Poland that was able to take advantage of the scuffle, but it doesn't mean that this was part of the plan. Nonetheless, it worked.

Give Luka Doncic some help, Slovenia

Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Slovenia's basketball program hasn't been churning out the quality of players that could help maximize Doncic's talent. It wasn't too long ago when Slovenia nearly made it to the gold medal game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, instead settling for a fourth-place finish. But now, they lack the depth to surround Doncic, and their defense has been very unsightly.

They allowed Poland to shoot over 58 percent from the field, and, simply put, is not a recipe for success.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Poland star hits Luka Doncic’s Slovenia with blunt reality check in EuroBasketPaolo Mariano ·
Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena
Luka Doncic in midseason form with technical foul in EuroBasket openerJosue Pavon ·
Lakers Luka Doncic (77) gets a hug from team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss seen wearing Luka Doncic jersey at Slovenia’s EuroBasket openerJosue Pavon ·
Austin Reaves Rigorer AR 2 Snake Eyes, Rigorer
Lakers’ Austin Reaves releases new ‘Snake Eyes’ Rigorer AR 2Dominik Zawartko ·
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka attends a press conference for guard Luka Doncic (77) announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center with Lakers guard Luka Doncic in the background
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka ‘makes statement’ on visiting Luka Doncic for EuroBasketJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center.
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss drops ‘sad’ revelation about Luka Doncic tradeJackson Stone ·