Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars placing Travis Hunter on injured reserve heading into the contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team would end up winning 30-29 on Sunday. In the contest, history was made as Jaguars kicker Cam Little connected on a 68-yard field goal to get the NFL record right before halftime.

It had been a rough first half offensively for Jacksonville, which led Little to give them the exact momentum they needed with the record kick. What was the approach for Little? A pretty simple mindset.

“You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it's going to go in,” Little said, according to ESPN. “Me and [holder] Logan [Cooke] kind of had a one-on-one right before the kick, and I said, ‘I'm going to hit this ball as hard as I can.' Usually, when I tell myself that, I find success. So went out there and just let it loose. I think that's when I play my best.”

Cam Little breaks the NFL's all-time record with a 68-yard field goal ‼️@cameronglittle | #JAXvsLV on FOX pic.twitter.com/EPQZa5RGpJ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 2, 2025

Little could've had a record with a 70-yard kick in August, but it was in the preseason, so it technically didn't count. Still, Little feels like the record won't hold that much longer with the increased power from other kickers.

“I harp on this all the time when someone asks about the [70-yarder], there's so many good kickers around this league,” Little said. “There's so many guys that are very, very capable of hitting that kick, and just all comes matter of when you get the opportunity, seizing it. So I don't doubt that someone will probably break that record at some point.”

Jaguars' Liam Coen on the trust in Cam Little

With the trade rumors surrounding the Jaguars, there is no doubt the focus will be on the thrilling win over the Raiders and Little's record-breaking kick, surpassing Justin Tucker's record of 66 yards. Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen would speak about making the “decision very quickly” regarding Little's attempt and said that when he made it, he ran at him “like we won the Super Bowl.”

“We made that decision very quickly,” Coen said. “I looked at [special teams coordinator] Heath [Farwell]. Heath was like, ‘Let's go.' I'm like, ‘Let's go, man. What are we going to do? Throw a Hail Mary?' I mean, we've seen him do it before, and we're indoors, we're in a great space for it, and he was hitting it pretty good in pregame.”

At any rate, the Jaguars are now 5-3 as they next take on the Houston Texans.