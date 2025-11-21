The Los Angeles Lakers entered the week expecting fallout from the Buss brothers’ firings, a shift many around the franchise saw coming after the ownership change. After the firing wiped out most of the Lakers’ scouting department, Jesse Buss stepped forward to confront the moment with a voice full of frustration and clarity. The longtime scout addressed the firing head-on and revealed how the split exposed deeper fractures within the Lakers franchise. He pointed directly at Lakers leadership, saying the silence from the top signaled a shift he could no longer ignore. His words hit even harder as the Lakers organization adjusts to a new reality after the team sold earlier this year.

A years-long disconnect with Lakers leadership

Buss made it clear he sensed the shift long before the final call. He said he “saw it coming,” but the timing and silence surrounding it still cut deep. Buss said, “I was blindsided by when it happened, not that it happened.” “But the lack of communication leading up to it told me everything about where the Lakers are right now.”

He described a growing distance between leadership and the scouting department, a break from years of collaboration. He said, “There was a disconnect. I wasn’t getting the information I used to get. Decisions were being made without conversations we always had before. That told me I wasn’t part of the plan.”

Buss also defended his track record, highlighting the players he championed and the impact his evaluations had on multiple rotations. “I know what I brought to the Lakers,” he said. “And I know the work speaks for itself. That part, no one can take away from me.”

His departure comes at a moment when new ownership is reshaping priorities and internal roles at warp speed. Jesse Buss’ comments on his firing shine a light on the human side of a Lakers franchise that undergoes a full reset, where long-held ties no longer feel guaranteed. And now the spotlight turns to the next move: what direction will this new version of Los Angeles choose as it rebuilds its identity?