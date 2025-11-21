The Los Angeles Dodgers have won three of the last six World Series, so their front office is highly sought after. Meanwhile, owner Mark Walter is in the process of buying the Los Angeles Lakers from Jeanie Buss. So Walter called on two of his trusted confidants to advise the basketball crew. Dodgers executives Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi are now advising the Lakers front office, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

“Zaidi, currently a special adviser to the Dodgers and renowned for his analytics background, is functioning as Walter's representative in helping with the transition, sources close to the situation said,” Shelburne reported. “Friedman, the president of baseball operations with the Dodgers, has played a lesser role. He mostly consults with Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, sources said. Friedman has helped the Dodgers win three of the past six World Series.”

Zaidi was the general manager of the Dodgers from 2014-18 before heading to the rival San Francisco Giants for six years. Now, he is back in Chavez Ravine as a special advisor. Friedman rose to prominence with the Tampa Bay Rays, spending ten years as their general manager. He has been the Dodgers' lead executive since 2015.

The Dodgers have had incredible success in the 2020s, winning three World Series championships. The Lakers won the 2020 championship, but have only been out of the first round once since. After the Luka Doncic trade last season, the expectations are sky high, especially as LeBron James' career winds down.

This update came just one day after it was announced that Joey and Jesse Buss, Jeanie's brothers, were fired from the scouting department. According to reports, they were not the only members of the scouting department relieved of their duties. The Lakers are in a period of transition off the court with high expectations on the court.