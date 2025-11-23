As the NBA world reacts to Los Angeles Clippers veteran Chris Paul's retiring at the end of the season, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick joined All-Star LeBron James in reacting to Paul's retirement announcement. Redick talked about the kind of competitor Paul, who led an impressive 20+ year career as an elite point guard, is.

Redick also revealed the only reason why he doesn't want to see Paul win his first championship in what is now his last NBA season with the Clippers, he said, per LoJo Media' X, formerly Twitter.

“I hate saying this: I hope he doesn’t win an NBA championship because that would mean the Clippers win an NBA championship and we don't. But, to me, he's the ultimate winner,” Redick said. “There's a guy that works in the NBA that I've known for almost 20 years now, and we talk about this all the time.

“There [are] guys that have won championships that I wouldn't say are winning players, and there are guys that have never won a championship that, to me, are the ultimate winners, and that’s who Chris Paul is, he’s the ultimate winner.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick, in the spirit of competition, couldn't go as far as hoping Paul wins his first and only championship, which is understandable.

Lakers LeBron James' 6-word reaction to Chris Paul's retirement

Lakers All-Star LeBron James reacted to Clippers veteran Chris Paul retiring at the end of 2025-26, with a shout out on social media. James saluted Paul on his Instagram, per The Athletic's Dan Woike.

“POINT GOD!!!” James wrote. “Been a helluva ride. [Salute emoji]”

James and Paul won two Olympic gold medals together for Team USA in Beijing in 2008 and in the London games in 2012. The two will face one another in an NBA Cup game between the Lakers and Clippers on Tuesday.