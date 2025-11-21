On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers experienced a major shakeup as an organization. As part of the franchise's sale to new owner Mark Walter, the Lakers decided to clean house. Part of the major changes they introduced were the firings of Joey and Jesse Buss, sons of the Lakers' famous previous owner, the late Jerry Buss. “Much of the scouting staff has been let go” as well, according to reports.

It's not quite clear where the Lakers go from here. But what one thing's for sure — this marks the start of a changing of the guard in the organization. While Jeanie Buss still remains as the team's governor, the exodus of the other Buss siblings continues. Joey and Jesse are joining Jim Buss as those no longer involved with the organization.

Head coach JJ Redick was asked during his press conference on Thursday during the Lakers' practice what he thought of this development within the franchise.

“I found out this morning that it was going to happen. But I don’t have any comment on personnel decisions as it relates to the organization,” Redick said, per Khobi Price of So Cal News Group.

Redick isn't necessarily involved in the decision-making of the front office, so the Lakers head coach isn't exactly in a position to share valuable insights regarding the team's thought process.

Redick's sole focus will be to help the Lakers win basketball games, and he's doing a good job at that right now. LA currently sits in fourth place in the loaded West with an 11-4 record.

Lakers look to maintain place atop Western Conference

The Lakers were without LeBron James for the first 14 games of the 2025-26 season, and yet they've been so good already. They have kept in step with the other great teams in the West, and it's thanks in large part to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves' incredible play, as well as Redick's astute coaching.

The Lakers will be getting a lengthy rest over the weekend. They last played on Tuesday, a 140-125 win over the Utah Jazz, and will next take the court on Sunday, in a rematch against the Jazz.