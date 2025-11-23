The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Minnesota Vikings, and they are already dealing with a few injuries to some key players who are out. There is one player who has decided to play through his injury, and it's Jordan Love, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Packers QB Jordan Love is a go today, but he'll be fighting through an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. This injury (aka separated shoulder) left Love visibly bruised and if it was his right shoulder, he wouldn't be playing. Instead, he was full go in practice,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news for the Packers is that it's not his throwing shoulder, because if it were, they may have been in trouble. The best thing for Love to do is try to protect himself at all costs, and that also means that the offensive line will have to do their job to keep him upright.

Love will be missing one of his key offensive playmakers against the Vikings, as the Packers ruled out Josh Jacobs, as he still deals with a bone bruise he suffered last week. Jacobs did try to play this week, but they also have a game on Thanksgiving where he could return, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Josh Jacobs pushed all week to play despite his bone bruise and thigh contusion. But the Packers decided to play it cautiously with a short week coming. There was no pregame workout, just a conversation when Jacobs arrived. There is hope that he could play Thanksgiving at Detroit,” Pelissero wrote on X.