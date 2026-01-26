The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster season so far, but they've still managed to stay among the top six in the Western Conference through it all. Luka Doncic and LeBron James have carried them the past few weeks, and they're still waiting for Austin Reaves to get back in action, as he's still recovering from a left calf strain.

Head coach JJ Redick noted that Reaves would return sometime during the Lakers' current road trip, and that could be anytime soon. With the Lakers playing against the Chicago Bulls next, there is a chance that he could make his return.

Austin Reaves' injury status vs. Bulls

Reaves is listed as out against the Bulls, and it looks like he still needs some time before he can step on the court. There's no doubt that he brings an extra boost to the offense, and Doncic recently spoke about his absence.

“Of course, I [miss him]. He's an amazing player. He helps us in so many ways. Playing with him, it's fun,” Doncic said via Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell. “He's gonna be good for us, especially when we have an eight-game road trip.

Before Reaves went down with the injury, he was averaging a career-high 26.6 points per game, and he was instant offense for the team. When Doncic and James were out with injuries, he was the one who stepped up and put the team on his back. With everyone back healthy, he won't have to do that when he returns, but it's good to have another consistent scoring option on the court.

It doesn't seem like offense has been the biggest problem for the Lakers this season, but it's been the defensive side of the ball where they've struggled. If they can fix that, they can continue to keep stringing along some wins.