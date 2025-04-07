JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in convincing fashion on Sunday.

The Lakers dominated the Thunder by a final score of 126-99 throughout the matchup. They lit up the nets from beyond the arc, knocking down 22 3-pointers. Los Angeles also crashed the glass frequently, grabbing 43 rebounds in contrast to just 34 from Oklahoma City.

They even limited the potent scoring of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A star who has a knack for drawing fouls, the Lakers prevented him from going to the free-throw line at any point.

Redick reflected on the team's win after the game, per team reporter Mike Trudell. He was complimentary of their ball movement and accuracy with their plays throughout the night.

“The movement, the spacing and the intent was great all night,” Redick said.

What's next for JJ Redick, Lakers

It was a remarkable win on the road for JJ Redick and the Lakers, especially on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their performance indicates a statement regarding the playoff race in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has yet to secure an automatic playoff spot, but their win gets them closer as they make their case as title contenders.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Lakers. Luka Doncic led the way with numbers of 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-11 from downtown. Austin Reaves came next with 20 points, LeBron James put up 19 points and seven assists while Dorian Finney-Smith provided 14 points and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 48-30 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the Houston Rockets for the second seed, the only place they can move up with the Thunder locking up the first.

Following Sunday's win, the Lakers will have another rematch with the Thunder. They will face each other on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.