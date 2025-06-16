Any time that a starting-caliber center or superstar big man gets brought up in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers will be the first team that fans think of as a trade partner. The team led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic is desperate for a center, as they were forced to play Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt minutes at the five in the playoffs. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the most recent center to be discussed as a potential trade candidate, but could the Lakers trade for him?

Lakers' best trade proposal for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Lakers receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies receive: 2031 first-round pick, Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, which opened up the floodgates for fans wondering if a trade involving Jackson is a possibility. However, reports have quickly shut that idea down, as it appears Jackson and Ja Morant are off the table. The Magic simply offered the Grizzlies a deal that they couldn't refuse.

Bane went for four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell Pope, and Cole Anthony. The move brings in an influx of draft capital, two rotation players who can fill Bane's minutes in the backcourt, and some salary relief that could make extending Morant and Jackson easier.

Even so, fans will still ponder a Jackson trade, especially in Los Angeles, considering their massive void at the center position. The Lakers added Doncic ahead of the trade deadline in what was one of the biggest trade fleeces ever. The move sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, though, meaning Los Angeles had almost nobody to fill minutes at the five. It hurt them in the playoffs, as the Lakers lacked interior scoring, rebounding, and rim protection.

Jackson offers all of that and more. He is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner who has twice led the league in blocks. Jackson's offensive game is improving every season, too. He has long been one of the best 3-point shooting big men in the league, but he made his second All-Star team this season largely because he improved as both a post-up scorer and off-the-bounce isolation scorer. Jackson has spent a lot of time at the four during his career, but he is more than capable of sliding up a position.

Article Continues Below

The Lakers need to add a center if they want to compete for a championship before James retires. He has already played the most seasons in NBA history, so he doesn't have much time left. The Lakers shouldn't be overworking him by making him step up in big-man duties, either. Jackson would be a perfect fit for the Lakers, especially because James and Doncic thrive so much in kicking the ball out to shooters.

Would the Grizzlies trade Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Despite Jackson's seemingly perfect fit on the Lakers roster, a trade is highly unlikely. Not only are the Grizzlies not looking to trade their power forward/center, but there are a number of teams who could outbid Los Angeles for Jackson's services if he were made available.

The Lakers' only tradable first-round pick doesn't come until 2031, so if the Grizzlies were to blow things up, they'd want a lot more draft capital to help in a rebuild. Considering that Bane went for four first-round picks, one first-rounder just wouldn't get the job done.

Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht would be intriguing gets for the Grizzlies, though. Reaves averaged 20.2 points per game this past season, and he was even better when he didn't share the floor with James and/or Doncic. The shooting guard has star potential, and he is only expendable in Los Angeles because he is a somewhat similar player to Doncic. Both guards can shoot, score, and feed their teammates with the best of them, but they both lack athleticism and defense.

Knecht also had a great rookie season as a 3-point marksman, but the Lakers have shown that they are willing to trade him. Los Angeles tried to answer their center problem by swapping Knecht for Mark Williams, but the trade was receded after the Charlotte Hornets big man failed his physical.

This trade would send the Grizzlies in a new direction without forcing them to fully blow things up, but it seems highly unlikely to become reality. Jackson will probably be suiting up for the Grizzlies next season, perhaps even with a new contract.