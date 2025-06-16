The Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic rocked the NBA world on an otherwise calm Sunday in the association when they authored a trade that sent shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Eastern Conference franchise.

In return, Memphis got quite a haul, as they received a package consisting of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, a first-rounder in 2026, a first-rounder in 2028, a first-rounder in 2028, a 2029 first-round swap and a first-rounder in 2030.

Memphis' decision to trade Bane to Orlando was a clear indication of the Grizzlies wanting a big change on the team following an embarrassing sweep in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The trade also raises questions about the future of the pair of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., two tantalizing assets many would be lining up for should the Grizzlies put them on the trade block. However, that doesn't seem to be the direction the Grizzlies are going, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

Wrote Bontemps: “But more star trades are not expected. Sources told ESPN that the Grizzlies are not looking to deal either of their two remaining franchise cornerstones. The team has spent the past several months clearing salary cap space to complete a renegotiation and extension of Jackson's contract this offseason, preventing him from hitting free agency in 2026. The belief is that an extension will get done, sources said. But the Bane trade gives Memphis an avenue to give Jackson even more on that deal and lock him in long term.”

Jackson's current contract will not expire until the end of the summer of 2026, which isn't really all that far from today, so getting him a new deal is considered a chief front-office priority rather than finding a trade partner to unload him to. Morant, on the other hand, appears to be safe from getting traded, based on what Bontemps said about the Grizzlies' desire to run a system under coach Tuomas Iisalo that fits the style of the high-flying point guard.

As things stand, the Grizzlies could still be making another trade in the offseason, but just don't expect one that would involve two of the team's biggest remaining assets.