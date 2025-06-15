The NBA world is in a frenzy as the Orlando Magic made a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Desmond Bane for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap. The Grizzlies got some solid assets in the return, and there could be some more things happening around the team as their offseason continues.

Bill Simmons is already thinking of some ideas, and he has one player in mind for the Grizzlies that could be next on the trade block.

“Russillo and I had planned on taping our Sunday pod at 10am PT anyway. Now I’m going to throw 39 Jaren Jackson trades at him. He might need to wear a helmet,” Simmons wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Depending on what direction the Grizzlies plan on going with the team, there's a chance that they could look to start fresh and rebuild their roster. It's hard seeing them do that because the team is still fairly young, and all they would need to do is add some more depth to the team. If they don't want to go that route and they want to blow it up, there's a good chance the Grizzlies could get a good haul for Jackson.

Grizzlies trade Desmond Bane to Magic

In one of the first trades of the offseason, the Magic pushed all their chips to the front to go and get a key player to put alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league last season, and Bane has been one of the best shooters since coming into the league.

His shooting, plus his defense and playmaking, will make him an important piece for the team, and they could surprise some people with all the uncertainty of the Eastern Conference right now. The Boston Celtics may have a down year with Jayson Tatum possibly being out for the year, which means the conference is up for grabs.

The Grizzlies seem like they may not be done making moves, and it'll be interesting to see what they plan on doing. After firing Taylor Jenkins toward the end of the regular season and getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, there's just a feeling that more changes will be made as the offseason continues.