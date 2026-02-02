LeBron James offered a thoughtful reflection after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 112-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

At 41, James wondered if the game might be his last at the iconic arena in what could be his 23rd and final NBA season.

He scored 22 points with six assists and five rebounds after being named a reserve for his NBA-record 22nd straight All-Star selection. His record at MSG dropped to 23-9, where he had previously averaged 28.2 points, 7.6 assists, and 7.0 rebounds.

After the game, reflecting on the possibility that this could be one of his final appearances at MSG, James shared his thoughts on the moment.

“At the end of the day, everything has to come to an end at some point. So, no matter what it is, it's going to be like, ‘Sh*t, I'll never play again in Madison Square Garden. I'll never play again in certain arenas. I’ll never play again, period.’

“At that point, it doesn’t matter. You’re going to always miss it. You’re going to miss the game in general. This one will always have a special place in the journey because it is Madison Square Garden.”

“King James” hasn’t confirmed whether this season will be his last, but the chance of a final MSG appearance drove ticket prices up, with seats away from the court over $500 and courtside seats selling for thousands.

It’s not surprising that the Lakers superstar is approaching retirement. While he still plays at an All-Star level, he no longer has the same durability. Missing the regular-season opener for the first time in his career was an early sign of that.

This season, James is averaging a career-low 33.1 minutes per game. He also missed the 2026 All-Star Game starting lineup for the first time in 22 years. It is a sign that James' career is entering its final stage.

Like other all-time greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, James has had some unforgettable scoring nights at Madison Square Garden.

James will decide on his future in due time, but for now, his focus is on leading the Lakers toward another championship.