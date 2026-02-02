The New York Knicks won their sixth straight game after beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-100, at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Lakers had a strong start, but they failed to sustain it in the second half, getting outscored in the third quarter, 38-26. Los Angeles fell to 29-19, while New York improved to 31-18.

After the game, the Lakers posted on X a picture of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart dapping up, along with the result. It did not sit well with fans.

“Okay, then what's the plan?” asked @Reuben_044.

@MicahW used a meme to criticize the Lakers, who are 3-3 in their last six assignments.

“As Shaq (O'Neal) calls them, ‘the others' didn't step up. When they do, the Lakers win, and when they don't, the Lakers lose. You gotta score in double figures if you're going to start. We had two starters with 12 points combined. Simply not enough,” observed @LCG300.

“It’s time to trade you know who, he doesn’t play defense unless he feels like it!” said @ogrenjake.

“Make a trade or we're done watching,” echoed @falconshateme.

“Embarrassing. Only 100 points against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Should have put up 120-130,” wrote @JamesMcCan13417.

The Lakers only shot 45% from the field, including 12-of-42 from three-point range.

Luka Doncic had 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, while LeBron James added 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

The Lakers still failed to beat the Knicks despite limiting Jalen Brunson to 12 points. Landry Shamet had a season-high 23 points.

Los Angeles will face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.