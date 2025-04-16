The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in what may be the most intriguing first-round playoff matchup in the Western Conference. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Edwards are the headliners for this series, but the team that advances will be based on which roster steps up to make the extra plays for loose balls and rebounds.

That is why frontcourt play and matchups will matter for both the Lakers and Timberwolves.

While the Wolves have size with Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and Julius Randle, Los Angeles is not as strong in this area after trading Anthony Davis earlier this season. In fact, the Lakers head into the playoffs with limited frontcourt options behind Jaxson Hayes after making some key roster decisions.

Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko, who played in Los Angeles this season on two-way contracts, were not converted to standard deals before the playoffs, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Although both players have continued to practice with the team and will be present for this first-round series against Minnesota, neither player will be eligible moving forward.

The Lakers decided to keep veteran center Alex Len and guard Jordan Goodwin on their roster instead of waiving either player in favor of Jemison or Koloko.

One of the main reasons this decision was likely made is because Maxi Kleber continues to rehab and progress from his foot injury, which has kept him sidelined since January. Kleber has yet to make his debut with the Lakers, but the team is hopeful that he will do so in the playoffs.

Another reason Koloko and Jemison were left off the Lakers' playoff roster is due to head coach JJ Redick implementing some smaller rotations with LeBron, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura filling frontcourt minutes when Hayes isn't on the floor.

Despite the Lakers winning six of their final nine games to close out the regular season, this team ranks 27th in rebounding since the start of April. This is certainly a concern heading into a matchup with the Timberwolves, who have been one of the better rebounding teams during the second half of the season.

It is unknown at this time whether Redick will look to implement Len into his rotations for this first-round series against the Wolves. Len has played only once since the start of April.

Regardless of who plays, the Lakers will have their hands full against Edwards and the Timberwolves, a team that made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season. Redick acknowledged this recently, issuing a stern warning to his team before the start of this series.

“It's a very difficult opponent,” Redick said of Minnesota. “They've played as well as anyone lately, and I believe they're one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. So, they present a lot of problems.

“We have a lot of work. They're a really good basketball team.”

The Lakers and Timberwolves will play Game 1 of their first -round playoff series in Los Angeles on Saturday.