The Los Angeles Lakers have a date with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, and it won't be an easy matchup for either team. Head coach JJ Redick already knows the problems that they present, and it doesn't look like he's taking the opposing team lightly.

“It's a very difficult opponent,” Redick said via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “They've played as well as anyone lately, and I believe they're one of four teams in the top 10 in offense and defense. So, they present a lot of problems.”

The Timberwolves finished the season 49-33 and went 9-2 to finish the season to clinch the No. 6 seed. They may not be the same team they were last year when they had Karl-Anthony Towns, but they are still one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball.

“We have a lot of work,” Redick said. “They're a really good basketball team.”

The Lakers and Timberwolves opened up the preseason facing each other and also the regular season. It looks like it will be three times a charm when they see each other in the playoffs.

Lakers set to face Timberwolves in playoffs

One player on the Lakers who has a lot of familiarity with the Timberwolves in the playoffs is Luka Doncic. When he was on the Dallas Mavericks last year they faced them in the Western Conference Finals and won the series 4-1. Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 2.2 steals which led him to win MVP of the series.

All series long, Doncic gave the Timberwolves problems, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did the same thing this time around. The Timberwolves may be in more trouble than they were last season, as the Lakers have more weapons than the Mavericks team did.

It won't be an easy path for the Lakers, as they have some problems in the frontcourt that they'll have to take care of. If Rudy Gobert ends up dominating the paint, the Lakers could be in some trouble unless they can take advantage of him when they're on offense. That could force the Timberwolves to go small, which would work in the Lakers' favor.

It should be an exciting matchup to watch, and as of now, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Lakers were favored to win to start the series. It won't be easy, because the Timberwolves seem to be ready for anything.