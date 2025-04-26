Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant may not be with us anymore, but his legacy continues to live on.

A photo-matched Bryant jersey from his rookie campaign in 1996-97 just sold for a whopping $7 million at Sotheby's, per ESPN. The previous record for any Bryant collectible was $5.84 million. A collector paid nearly $6 million for Kobe's game-worn jersey during his MVP season in 2007-08.

“Debut games are truly one-of-a-kind moments in an athlete's career,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, in a statement, via ESPN. “They mark the nascency of an extraordinary journey, and for iconic athletes like Kobe Bryant, these milestones hold even more significance as they represent a singular moment in time that can never be replicated.”

Kobe Bryant's Lakers jersey is now in the top five of the most expensive game-worn jerseys ever. Babe Ruth still stands at No. 1 for $24 million, while Michael Jordan's Last Dance jersey ($10.1 million) and Diego Maradona's “Hand of God” jersey ($9.3 million) sit above Kobe.

Bryant averaged just 7.6 PPG in Year 1 in the Association, but that number skyrocketed to 15.4 PPG in his sophomore season. Kobe continued to improve with each passing year, even averaging 35.4 points per night in 2005-06.

The Lakers icon is one of the best to ever do it and his “Mamba Mentality” has been used all around the world in all walks of life. Los Angeles is looking to make Kobe proud in these NBA Playoffs, currently battling it out with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

The Purple and Gold trail 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 on Friday. LeBron James' 38-point effort wasn't enough to get the job done as the rest of the squad struggled.

You just know Kobe is looking down and watching every single moment. He will forever be remembered for his greatness and work ethic, both on and off the hardwood.