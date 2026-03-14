LOS ANGELES – After a promising start to his rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers, things haven’t always been as smooth with second-year wing Dalton Knecht. Knecht has been unable to crack the Lakers’ rotation, and he’s had a couple of assignments with the team’s South Bay G League affiliate, something that didn’t happen last year.

Dalton Knecht has played two games with South Bay this season, the most recent being this past Wednesday in between Lakers home games. Following the game, Knecht spoke about what the Lakers’ coaching staff has expected from him when he’s been assigned to the G League, which includes getting back to his college roots.

“They tell me just to play my game. That’s really it, just play my game,” Knecht said. “What I try and focus on is trying to stay in front of my man and lock up on D, grab as many rebounds, defensive rebounds and just be Tennessee Dalton.”

In the games he’s played with South Bay, Knecht has certainly looked like ‘Tennessee Dalton.’ In his G League debut back in November, Knecht dropped 30 points while shooting 6-of-10 from 3-point range. In his second game, he finished with 18 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists.

And he’s also gotten the opportunity to build chemistry with his Lakers teammates. This past week, Bronny James, Adou Thiero, Kobe Bufkin, Nick Smith Jr., Drew Timme and Chris Mañon were all assigned to South Bay alongside Knecht. That group is the Lakers’ ‘stay ready’ group, often scrimmaging against each other at the end of practices.

Each of them have gotten ample time to develop and play with South Bay, and Knecht feels like the G League is a good place for live game reps when the minutes aren’t quite there in the NBA. In the Thursday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves’ affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, that group was matched up against Timberwolves’ rookie big man Joan Beringer, and two-way contract players Enrique Freeman and Zyon Pullin.

Article Continues Below

“You get a real opportunity. You’re playing with most of the guys that are in the league, especially the Iowa team. That’s a good team,” Knecht said. “And we just get those reps because it’ll be important at the end of the day. For all of us, just getting solid minutes and doing what the team asks.”

Knecht has played sparingly with the Lakers this season, appearing in 48 games, including one start, at a little over 10 minutes per game. He’s shooting 44.8 percent from the field, but only 30.7 percent from 3-point range, down from his 37.6 a year ago.

But for South Bay head coach Zach Guthrie, Knecht has done everything Redick and the Lakers’ staff have asked of him when assigned to South Bay.

“I think he’s done a good job of what’s communicated. . .he’s comfortable in this environment, comfortable with these players and just getting an opportunity to stay in rhythm, get game reps, game opportunity and stay sharpe and be ready when his name is called for the Lakers,” Guthrie said. “Credit to DK for coming down and having the right mentality and approach and really attacking these minutes and these opportunities.”