Anthony Davis won't forget the memories he made throughout his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, even as he prepares for a new life with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since joining them in 2019 after the Lakers acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis was successful throughout his tenure. He was named an NBA All-Star four times and helped lead the team to glory in 2020, winning the championship alongside LeBron James.

Davis posted an Instagram reel on Monday, finally addressing his former teammates and the fan base about his thoughts on having represented the Lakers for six years.

“6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires,” Davis said.

“To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey…LA will always have a special place in my heart. Every great story has an exciting next chapter…Dallas- Here we come!”

Davis averaged 24.8 points, 11 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals throughout 312 appearances as a Laker.

What's next for Lakers post-Anthony Davis

Moving on from Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers transition to a new era starring Luka Doncic.

With LeBron James remaining with the Lakers, it would be fair to believe that Doncic will learn from the veteran superstar while they navigate the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Los Angeles has a 28-19 record so far, good for fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Denver Nuggets for fourth and 3.5 games behind the Houston Rocket for third.

Doncic is recovering from his calf injury, expected to be back before the NBA All-Star break. When he does return, he would be expected to provide the high-level production he showcased as the top scoring option for the Mavericks. Taking some of the workload off of James, the duo could be a force to be reckoned when Doncic's anticipated Laker debut arrives.

The Lakers prepare for their next matchup, facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.