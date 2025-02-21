Austin Reaves does not see why anybody is still doubting LeBron James. In his mind, anybody still doubting James after the Los Angeles Lakers' gritty win over the Portland Trail Blazers is merely a Michael Jordan supporter.

In the win, James recorded his second 40-point outburst in the last month. The ageless wonder continues to carry the Lakers on a nightly basis, causing Reaves to not see why anybody can still pick holes at his game.

“He really doesn't have anything else to prove,” Reaves said after the game, via ESPN. “And if people say he does, then they're [Michael] Jordan fans.”

Unfortunately for Reaves, the Michael Jordan-LeBron James debate is likely one that will last the test of time. Despite James' continuous dominance late in his career, Jordan's six championships reign supreme in the minds of some, preventing NBA fans from developing a consensus ‘GOAT.'

Without Luka Doncic, James carried the Lakers to a 110-102 win in their first game out of the All-Star break. He went an efficient 14-of-24 to reach 40 points while adding eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block.

James' performance overshadowed Reaves' strong effort. The fourth-year guard complemented James with 32 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Dorian Finney-Smith was the only other Laker to reach double-digits, adding 10 points in a starting role.

In a losing effort, Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 28 points, four rebounds and five assists. Toumani Camara added 19 points. Portland's traditional top two scorers, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant, both struggled, combining for just 11 points.

Lakers' LeBron James turning back clock in year 22

Even if James never surpasses the Jordan debate, there is no denying the statistical excellence of his late-career run. No other player in NBA history can match his success this deep into his tenure.

In his 22nd season, James' on-court production has hardly taken a step back. His numbers remain atop the league with 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists while appearing in all but four games thus far. He continues to lead Los Angeles in points and assists amid its playoff push.

With the win over the Blazers, the Lakers moved to 33-21, fifth in the Western Conference. They have yet to fully adjust to Doncic's inclusion on the team but have still won seven of their last nine games.

James leads the Lakers into a prime-time clash with the Denver Nuggets in their next outing. The Nuggets have ended each of Los Angeles' two previous seasons by beating them in the playoffs.