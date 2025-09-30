During the offseason, LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves signed an $89.2 million contract extension. A deal that probably wouldn't have happened had it not been for his grandmother.

It was a revelation that Reaves confessed to during Media Day on Monday, per NBA on ESPN/Hoops Hype. Essentially, Reaves said that his grandmother had called his mother and encouraged her grandson to take the deal after he had initially declined it.

“It’s the same thing I’ve always done—high school, college,” he said. “With it being my third contract, we felt like the second one had limitations due to rules. That was the most we could get then. Like I’ve said a million times today—I want to be here. I want to be a Laker for life. Turning down $90 million? Never thought I’d do that. My grandma called my mom two weeks later and said, “He needs to take it!”

Initially, Reaves felt that the initial offer did not accurately reflect his actual value. At first, he said to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and president Jeanine Buss thanks but no thanks, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

“I expressed that,” he said. “Like, it was, ‘Y’all gave me an opportunity. Rob, you gave me an opportunity. Jeanie, you’ve treated my family amazing. Everything we’ve wanted, needed since we’ve been here, you’ve taken care of. And we appreciate y’all of that,’” Reaves said. “But we didn’t think that the number was the right number. And that’s not saying that we’re gonna go search for a number that’s out of the world. “I want to be in L.A. I want to continue to play Virginia Country Club on off days. It’s not like we’re trying to just whack ’em over the head for more money than what I deserve. We just want to get what we feel like I’ve put the work in to get.”

Reaves is entering his fourth season with the Lakers. Last year, he averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.