The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 1-2 on their current road trip, following a crushing end against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The Lakers road trip continues on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies in a game that has massive implications on the Western Conference playoff race. The only question is whether or not the Lakers will be at full strength as Austin Reaves appeared on the team's injury report.

Austin Reaves was officially listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report for their game against the Grizzlies. He was listed as dealing with a right ankle sprain. Reaves suffered the ankle injury during the Lakers' loss against the Bulls. He managed to stay in the game and hit the go-ahead shot late in the fourth quarter before Josh Giddey's game winner.

Reaves finished with a game-high 30 points, one rebound, three assists and two blocked shot in 37 minutes. He was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. But due to the ankle injury, it appears his status for the Grizzlies game is in doubt.

As it stands, the Lakers and Grizzlies are both in a heated race for playoff positioning in the West standings. The Lakers are currently in fourth place at 44-29. That's essentially tied with the Grizzlies who are also 44-29. But the Lakers hold the current tie-breaker having a 2-1 edge in the season series. A Lakers win would clinch the season series, which could be crucial should these two teams end up with identical records at the end of the regular season.

The Lakers were just starting to get healthy when the road trip commenced. Reaves missed five games in early December due to a pelvic injury, and then he missed a pair of games in early March due to calf soreness.

When the Lakers face off against the Grizzlies on Saturday, there's going to be a key difference at the front of the bench. The Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins on Friday and named assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo as interim head coach.