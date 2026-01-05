Earlier today, English Premier League giants and one of the most well-known soccer clubs in the world, Manchester United, officially fired the club's manager, Ruben Amorim. The decision was made earlier tonight, less than 24 hours after “Man U” tied with Leeds United 1-1 at Elland Road.

Earlier, Manchester United updated the news on their social media as they announced Amorim's departure from the Northern English club. In a lengthy post, United shared the news while also stating an update on Amorim's interim replacement.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” the post read.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

The decision comes after Amorim's heated speech at the press conference after the draw with Leeds, where he asked Manchester United's Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, and the management to “do their job.” While, according to ESPN, their club sources have noted that the departure decision was not related to Amorim's relationship with Wilcox, but instead the hierarchy “have not seen enough signs of evolution of progress.”

ESPN's club sources noted that Amorim was “aligned” with the club's transfer strategy as well as that the decision was made to “give a capable and committed squad the best chance” of success.

Amorim took over Erik ten Hag as “The Red Devils'” coach in November 2024 and spent 14 months with the team. He won 24 of his 63 matches, while only winning 15 matches in the EPL. Manchester United is currently positioned sixth in the league table with eight wins from 20 games. The club's current U-18 boss, Darren Fletcher, is set to take over.