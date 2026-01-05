The Houston Texans closed Week 18 with authority, and Will Anderson Jr. immediately placed the moment inside a larger goal. The Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 38–30, secured the No. 5 seed, and stamped their NFL Playoffs ticket with conviction. Anderson Jr. spoke about the road ahead, the work, and the dream of a Super Bowl run. His message landed in a locker room that finished second in the AFC South but feels far from finished.

He credited the group and kept the energy grounded. Then he zoomed out. “I just saw the D-line when we broke it down, man,” Anderson Jr. told KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

#Texans Will Anderson Jr., says this team is better equipped to succeed in playoffs 'I do. We're four wins away from being world champions. Whatever you have to sacrifice. Be in the moment' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/QRTH78Ulmc — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 4, 2026

From there, he widened the perspective. “We're four games away from being world champions. Whatever you have to sacrifice, whatever you have to give up, don't look too far ahead, but really be in the moment, but really look what we're striving for, look what we're going towards, and I think everybody's been doing a really good job of that.”

Finally, the message sharpened even more. “Man, we're a couple of games away from being exactly where we want to be at.”

What the No. 5 seed really means now for the Texans

The bracket gives clarity. The Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. The path is demanding. The tone is steady. The Texans understand how fast January games flip, but it also understands its identity. The offense scores in waves. The defense hunts. Will Anderson Jr. anchors the attitude up front and sets a weekly standard that teammates follow.

The Week 18 win over the Colts fit the season’s theme. Young talent grew up fast. Veterans guided the room. Coaches trusted their plan. The Texans did not blink when pressure rose. Now the lights get brighter as the NFL Playoffs begin. The Super Bowl sits out there as the ultimate target, four games away between belief and history. So the question turns to the fan base as much as the roster. How far do you think this team can take it?