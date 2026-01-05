Records are meant to be broken and apparently, joked about. That was the tone struck by NFL icon Michael Strahan after the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett officially etched his name into NFL history. Garrett surpassed the long-standing single-season sack record in Week 18. He finished with 23 sacks this season and nudged past the 22.5 mark shared by Strahan and TJ Watt. Strahan, however, couldn’t resist adding a lighthearted caveat.

“I mean I hold the record for 16-game season,” he joked, “they hold the record for 17-game season.” This acknowledged both Garrett’s achievement and the evolution of the league schedule with candor.

Garrett’s milestone came in dramatic fashion during the Browns’ 20–18 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals to close the 2025 season. The decisive sack arrived late in the fourth quarter. It was a fitting exclamation point in a game that swung wildly. Cleveland raced out to an early advantage thanks to two defensive touchdowns before Cincinnati clawed back to take a late lead. The Browns answered with a final drive capped by Andre Szmyt’s 49-yard walk-off field goal.

Garrett’s 2025 season stands as one of the most dominant pass-rushing campaigns the league has ever seen. Despite Cleveland’s 5–12 record and elimination, Garrett terrorized quarterbacks all year. He even piled up five-sack and four-sack performances along the way. His 23-sack finish not only set a new benchmark. It also made him the first player to log at least 12 sacks in six consecutive seasons.

Strahan’s playful jab didn’t diminish the moment. It further highlighted Garrett's achievement. One legend passing the torch to another, with just enough humor to remind everyone how special the feat truly was.