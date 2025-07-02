The Los Angeles Lakers and Deandre Ayton, the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, have agreed to a 2-year contract in free agency, league sources told ClutchPoints. This contract with Los Angeles contains a player option in the second year, allowing Ayton to potentially maximize his value after the 2025-26 season.

Ayton, 26, was recently bought out of his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers and became an unrestricted free agent. As he entered the final year of his contract, valued at $35.6 million for the 2025-26 season, the Blazers ultimately decided to part ways with the former top pick early as a result of the logjam they created at the center position.

There were also concerns in Portland about Ayton's work ethic and attitude. Besides having Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Duop Reath, and rookie Hansen Yang in their frontcourt, the Trail Blazers were growing tired of Ayton's “bay ways” as it related to his tardiness to team flights and practices, as well as skipping appointments while rehabbing injuries, according to The Athletic.

This led to the Blazers and Ayton coming to terms on a buyout agreement that results in him forfeiting $10 million of his 2025-26 salary to sign with a new team.

With the Lakers, Ayton will receive the remaining amount of their mid-level exception, which is about $8.2 million after signing Jake LaRavia to a $5.8 million deal for the upcoming year.

In two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Ayton missed 69 total games. He missed 42 games during the 2024-25 season as a result of multiple injuries, including a season-ending calf injury he suffered in February.

For his career, Ayton has averaged 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor.

This offseason, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office have made it a priority to add frontcourt depth. While they tried to do so after trading for Luka Doncic before the trade deadline, they ultimately rescinded their deal to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets due to medical concerns.

Although there are some concerns associated with Ayton's motor and attitude, the former first pick was immediately linked to the Lakers as a free agent target. He now finds himself in the perfect situation to resurrect his career with the Lakers, alongside two of the best playmakers in the league — Doncic and LeBron James.

Once Ayton hit the open market, it seemed like a matter of time before he would join Los Angeles, given their need for a center and his fit as a pick-and-roll big man. Ayton is also represented by Bill Duffy of WME Sports, the same agent as Doncic.

After signing Ayton, the Lakers will continue their efforts to expand on frontcourt talent and fill out their roster around their two superstar talents. Nick Richards, Yves Missi, Robert Williams III, and others have been on Los Angeles' radar as center targets on the trade market.

Despite all the noise surrounding LeBron and the possibility of him requesting a trade in the final year of his contract, he remains a focal point of the Lakers' plans for the 2025-26 season. That is why they added Ayton to the frontcourt and continue to seek ways to add championship-level talent.

By adding Ayton with this small two-year contract, the Lakers keep their options to pursue a max-contract player in 2027 open, while also taking a swing at a high-potential center.