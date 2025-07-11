The opening of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was set to start with a bang with a highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The game was being billed as a matchup between Bronny James and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. And as soon as the game began, Bronny James wasted no time in welcoming Cooper Flagg to NBA Summer League with a jumper for the Lakers’ first points of the game

Bronny James found himself isolated against Cooper Flagg and proceeded to hit a step-back jumper over him as the Lakers’ summer league showdown against the Mavericks began.

This is the second go-round for James in summer league, and it’s a much different mindset for James as well after the intense scrutiny he faced after he was drafted. The No. 55 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, James gradually gained more confidence in his game as the season went on.

James got plenty of experience developing in the G League with South Bay, and it was evident by the end of the regular season how much that work improved his game. He appeared in 18 games with South Bay at a little over 31 minutes per game.

During that time, James averaged 18.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the three-point line.

James’ rookie season culminated in a career-game against the Milwaukee Bucks in April. He dropped 17 points and dished out five assists while shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line.

As James prepares for his second season in the NBA, his development, and play during Lakers’ summer league, is certainly going to be something to watch as he tries to earn a spot in the team’s regular rotation.