Will the Los Angeles Lakers trade LeBron James? Rumors have swirled around the subject over the past few weeks. Fans are curious as to which team James will finish his NBA career with. LeBron's son, Bronny, addressed the matter while speaking to reporters after NBA Summer League practice, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Bronny said one of his friends called him and asked what he was going to do amid the LeBron rumors. Bronny said he told his friend, “‘I have no idea what you're talking about.'”

“I don't really pay attention to that stuff,” Bronny added. “There's a lot of stuff going around that I don't pay attention to… We don't really talk about it much. I think when stuff like that does come up he just tells me to not worry about it, not even pay attention to it. ‘Just lock in to what you have going on right now'…. I think it's good that he tells me to not pay attention to that stuff.”

Bronny is focused on improving as a basketball player. LeBron does not want his son to be distracted over rumors about his future in the NBA.

The LeBron James rumors will likely continue, but it seems as if the Lakers star will likely remain in Los Angeles.

At some point, LA is expected to fully embrace the new Luka Doncic era, making him the franchise superstar. That won't truly begin until LeBron either leaves for another team or retires. James is still playing at a high level, and he is expected to stay in the league for at least one more season.

If James isn't traded and ends up with the Lakers once again, perhaps Luka and LeBron can lead the team to a deep postseason run. Maybe Bronny James will help matters as well.

